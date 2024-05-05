BNA braces for estimated 42K+ passengers to depart from Nashville Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After tens of thousands of people flooded into Music City for several big events on Friday and Saturday, Nashville International Airport (BNA) anticipates a near record-breaking number of people to fly out Sunday.

BNA said the number of departing passengers on Sunday, May 5 is expected to surpass 42,000, approaching the all-time record of 43,447, which was set on Oct. 15, 2023.

This news comes after the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications announced upwards of 100,000 people were expected to participate in various downtown festivities this weekend, including Morgan Wallen‘s concerts at Nissan Stadium and the Nashville Predators’ playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena.

On top of that, multiple Middle Tennessee colleges and universities held commencements on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, including Belmont University, Lipscomb University, and Tennessee State University in Nashville, as well as Middle Tennessee State University, Austin Peay State University, Tennessee Tech University, and Volunteer State Community College, all of which are within a 90-minute drive from Music City. With thousands of graduates — not to mention their loved ones — heading home after the ceremonies, any number of them may be passing through BNA.

In order to help combat the projected surge in passenger traffic, BNA officials said they will ramp up parking and valet staffing, as well as coordinate with the Department of Public Safety to manage traffic flow throughout the day.

Meanwhile, travelers are urged to follow these tips to help make sure their trip goes smoothly:

Sign up for BNA text alerts at the top of flynashville.com for valuable tips and updates, including the latest traffic information.

Pack smart , and familiarize yourself with the Transportation Security Administration’s top travel tips for a more efficient trip.

Take alternate routes to BNA — such as Exit 216A, Exit 216B, and Murfreesboro Pike — especially during heavy traffic periods. Keep in mind, though, that the Tennessee Department of Transportation has initiated the relocation of Donelson Pike eastward, so part of the former Donelson Pike is currently closed, with traffic redirected to a new section of Donelson Pike, where crews have installed a new traffic light.

Check the status of your flight before leaving for BNA .

Arrive early so you have plenty of time to park, check in, and find your gate.

Allow extra time for parking . After all, BNA offers six different parking options. For those planning on parking in valet, passengers coming from Interstate 40 will only be able to access this area from Exit 216B.

Take advantage of BNA’s new short-term parking . Visitors coming to retrieve family or friends are offered complimentary or reduced-rate parking in the terminal garages. The rates vary based on the length of your stay.

Use BNA’s new cell lot, which is located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike, is a complimentary option for drivers waiting on loved ones to arrive. It provides plenty of space and digital signage that displays real-time updates on incoming flights, but you should allow 20 to 30 minutes from the landing time for passengers to reach the curb.

