BMWE railroad workers hold informational picket in STL

ST. LOUIS – Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Rail Labor Union demonstrated outside the Termain Railroad Association of St. Louis corporate office in downtown St. Louis Friday.

Workers said they would also be handing out informational flyers to baseball fans heading to Busch Stadium for Friday’s game.

Johnny Long, the union’s general chairman, said workers are seeking paid sick time. There are approximately 35 union members working for the company and they do not receive pay for sick days, while other railroad companies do, according to Long.

“They know the importance of it, and they’ve given sick days but the Terminal RR has yet to do so,” he said.

Two more St. Louis area Catholic parishes to close

The Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis released the following statement:

“Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) continues to operate under the existing BMWE National Agreement, which expires December 31 of this year. Terminal RR has been and remains willing to negotiate paid sick leave with the BMWE and any of its other unions that do not currently have this benefit. “We are certainly not interested in a public discussion of the matter, but we have had discussions with the BMWE. “We would like to reach a fair agreement that balances employee interests with our business realities, and we are willing to discuss an amicable resolution that provides sick day protection for the BMWE.” Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis

Members of Long’s union repair tracks and replace rails and ties. He believes the absence of sick days is a safety issue, as workers without paid sick days could go to work even if they’re not feeling well. Another negative effect is that workers are placed in spaces that require them to be near each other, according to Long.

“You could easily pass the flu or COVID or something like that along to others,” Long said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.