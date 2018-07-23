BMW X5 M Avalanche Is A Mobbed-Up SUV With 670 Horsepower

Despite weighing nearly 2.4 tons, the amped-up X5 M offers supercars levels of performance.

With the all-new X5 introduced nearly two months ago, it’s only natural that we’re now patiently waiting for BMW to come out with the big guns by introducing the fully fledged M version. It will take a while as we’re not expecting the SAV’s range topper to be introduced until sometime next year. Meanwhile, one tuner has turned its attention towards the outgoing X5 M to teach it a few tricks.

Prepared by the Polish folks at Auto-Dynamics, the F85 as it’s known by BMW aficionados has been dialed to supercar levels of power and it can even eclipse the mighty Lamborghini Urus. While the raging bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese packs 650 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque, this heavily modified X5 M uses an upgraded biturbo 4.4-liter V8 with a meaty 670 hp and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft).

Next-generation X5 M coming:

⠀See 2019 BMW X5 M Test Driver Put The Pedal To The MetalOf Course Someone Has Already Rendered The New BMW X5 M

The massive bump in output over the standard model has been obtained via an ECU remap, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, as well as upgraded air filters, and other minor tweaks. With all the new hardware in place, the X5 M will hit 62 mph (100 kph) in three and a half seconds, which is not too shabby for a vehicle that in U.S.-spec guise tips the scales at 5,260 pounds (2,386 kilograms). It’s quicker than the stock model by seven tenths of a second, and although a top speed has not been specified, we’re pretty sure it’s well above the regular X5 M’s electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph).

Beyond the changes made to the V8 powerhouse, Auto-Dynamics also got rid of the standard wheels to make room for a larger 22-inch set finished in a dark theme to complement the sinister-looking body wrapped in satin black. Virtually everything has been painted in black, with the exception of the blue brake calipers providing a visual contrast. There are some carbon fiber accents here and there along with a suspension lowering kit from Hamann to nicely round off the changes.

Source: Auto-Dynamics



