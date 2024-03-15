BMW driver faces 15-year sentence for killing two on Cross Bronx Expressway

The BMW driver charged with killing two people on the Cross Bronx Expressway while going more than 130 mph didn’t expect to be arrested, his lawyer said Thursday.

Now Anyelo Velez Rodriguez — busted Tuesday when he went to pick up his damaged car, which police have been holding since the fatal crash five years ago — faces up to 15 years in prison.

“He had no idea that an investigation was going on,” his lawyer Kevin Faga said at the suspect’s arraignment for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. “He received a notice that his car was going to be released and he went to the precinct.

“That’s when he was taken into custody.”

The suspect was also drinking before the crash, though his blood alcohol level, .04%, was not high enough to charge him with a DWI.

Killed in the Feb. 11, 2019 crash were Jaquan Cesar, 28, and Richard Lue, 22.

Cesar got out of his car on the westbound Cross Bronx Expressway near Webster Ave. at about 1:15 a.m. to help a 24-year-old woman injured when she rear-end a GMC.

Dozens of vehicles passed by the scene with no issues, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Kenny said in court.

But then the suspect, allegedly flying at about 130 mph, rear-ended the Mercedes, launching him over the concrete barrier and onto the expressway’s eastbound lanes, where he was struck by another driver — “eviscerated by oncoming traffic” — Kenny said.

The suspect then lurched his car backward, striking Lue’s Honda, which was pushed into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer, police previously said.

Cesar died at the scene, while Lue died that night at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Velez Rodriguez, ordered held on $100,000 cash bail, owns two body shops in the Bronx and has three children, according to his lawyer. The suspect’s fiancée appeared in court for moral support.