BMW Concept iX3 Plugs Into Beijing With 249+ Miles Of Range

The concept will morph into a fully electric version of the X3 in 2020.

BMW is signaling its intentions towards launching a fully electric X3 with the Concept iX3 debuting today on the dawn of the Beijing Motor Show. The styling takes after the conventionally powered crossover, but there are some changes that set it apart, such as the new look for the closed-off kidney grille with blue accents in the same vein as the i Vision Dynamics, itself another concept bound to become an electric production model (i4).

See the spy shots:

More blue accents can be noticeable at the front fascia and along the side skirts, as well as at the back for the diffuser. As for the body itself, BMW decided to go with a Moonstone Silver shade featuring a matte finish while the wheels were designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind.

The iX3 benefits from BMW’s fifth-generation electric drive system and offers 270 horsepower (200 kilowatts). Thanks to a large battery pack featuring a capacity of more than 70 kWh, the electric crossover can cover more than 249 miles (400 kilometers) between charges as per the new and more realistic Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.

If you’re in a hurry, the BMW iX3 can be connected to a fast-charging station generating up to 150 kW to reduce the time necessary to fully recharge the high-voltage battery to just 30 minutes. Needless to say, the iX3 is only a concept for the time being and as such you can’t buy it, but hopefully the production version coming in 2020 will carry over this feature.

Source: BMW



