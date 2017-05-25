BMW Concept 8-series: Eight Is Greater than Six

The issue with giving cars numbers rather than names is highlighted by proliferating model count: Automakers are starting to run out of digits. Audi already applies every integer between 1 and 8 to at least one derivative, albeit prefixed by a variety of different letters. Now BMW faces another almost-full house, bringing the 8-series back after what will be, by the time the car goes on sale, a 19-year hiatus.

And in another example of history repeating itself, this 8-series also is going to replace the 6-series, just as the last car to carry the badge did when it was launched in 1989. Like the outgoing 6-series, the 8-series will encompass three variants: a two-door coupe, a four-door Gran Coupe, and a cabriolet, all of which are to be launched next year. (The 6-series designation won’t disappear; instead, it will be applied to the replacement for the 5-series Gran Turismo hatchback.)

The first of these, the new 8-series coupe, is the car previewed by this concept, which has been unveiled at Italy’s Villa d’Este concours on Lake Como. Although officially a concept, we’re assured that the design of the finished car will hew closely to that promised here, with a minor front-end tweak to satisfy pedestrian-impact standards, and proper door mirrors in place of the concept’s minimalist ones. Exterior bodywork will be effectively unchanged, even those slim headlights will remain. These are laser units incorporating a new, hexagonal take on BMW’s characteristic twin-ring running lights.

The exterior heralds a return of some of the muscularity that BMW has removed from recent models, and it looks more than capable of kicking sand in the face of the current 6-series. The concept has pronounced rear haunches and an aggressive rear bumper incorporating oversized exhaust finishers. The 8-series also marks a welcome evolution of BMW’s commitment to air vents in the front fender, with a sizable exit behind the front wheels in place of the tacked-on-looking air breathers fitted to some of its lesser models. The concept rides on 21-inch wheels, suggesting that similarly sized units will be available on the production version, although possibly only as an option.

We hadn’t been given images of the interior as of this writing, but BMW’s official release promises a digital instrument cluster, high-grade materials, and an emphasis on both connectivity and usability. The car debuts BMW’s next-generation iDrive architecture, and on the concept this comes with a rotary controller that’s made from Swarovski glass with a smoked quartz finish. Yes, really.

