The 2019 BMW 8-series Convertible Looks Just as Good as the Coupe

From Car and Driver

To no one's surprise, BMW's new 8-series coupe is gaining a convertible variant. Making its debut ahead of an official reveal at next month’s Los Angeles auto show, the new droptop 8-series replaces the outgoing 6-series convertible, which disappeared for the 2019 model year. The 8 nomenclature signifies a more prestigious place at the top of the Bimmer lineup, and the 8-series seems to have the looks, performance, and price to back that up.

It's easy to tell that the 8-series convertible shares its shape and most of its bodywork with the coupe-and that’s a good thing. Sleek and low-slung, this four-seat convertible with a softtop is just as attractive as its hardtop sibling. Even when the top is raised, a task that takes 15 seconds and can be completed at speeds up to 30 mph, the car’s profile remains nicely proportioned. It’s nearly the same inside, too although cargo capacity shrinks slightly to 12 cubic feet (split-folding rear seats help expand that somewhat).

In the United States, the convertible will be offered in the same M850i xDrive configuration as the hardtop. That denotes it as using a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque mated with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic.

Photo credit: Car and Driver More

The convertible is a bit heavier than the coupe, with BMW’s claimed curb weight of 4736 pounds being 258 pounds higher than that of the 8-series hardtop. Performance will still be swift, as BMW estimates a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.8 seconds for the convertible, only a few ticks slower than the coupe, and a top speed of 155 mph.

There is also a price premium for the convertible compared to the coupe, as the M850i xDrive convertible starts at a steep $122,395, or $9500 more than the coupe. All sorts of options, which range from neck warmers to carbon-fiber exterior trim to active anti-roll bars and M Sport brakes, will drive that price even higher.

The debut of the convertible doesn't mark the end of the 8-series family, as a four-door Gran Coupe version will arrive to complete the range. Previewed by the M8 Gran Coupe concept, this third variant should debut sometime in 2019, while the coupe is expected to go on sale before the end of the year and the convertible will go on sale in March 2019.

Photo credit: Car and Driver More

('You Might Also Like',)