Blythewood photographer, previously charged with sex abuse, charged with internet sex crimes

A Blythewood photographer previously arrested on more than a dozen sex abuse charges, including some relating to children, was arrested Tuesday on warrants from a Georgia sheriff’s department that allege he committed internet sex crimes.

Gregg Martin, a professional photographer who shot everything from prominent politicians to USC football games and graduations, was charged by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department with using a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, and obscene internet contact with a child.

Over the years, Martin mingled and had his photo taken with politicians, including Nikki Haley, former S.C. governor and former U.N. ambassador, Gov. Henry McMaster and others.

Martin was arrested Tuesday without incident by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

It is the sixth time Martin has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in the past two years.

Martin was first arrested April, 8, 2022, after after deputies received a report that he took inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. At the time, investigators said they determined that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances.

Over the following months, other victims came forward and Martin was arrested three more times on charges that included kidnapping, promoting prostitution, criminal sexual conduct and exploitation of a minor.

Following one arrest in May 2022, Martin was given a $20,000 bond and ordered to stay out of jail and follow a “safety plan” put in place by the state Department of Social Services. During a criminal investigation involving children, DSS can open a simultaneous investigation and put a “safety plan” into place to protect children.

At the time, Martin’s lawyer, Alex Postic, said his client is abiding by the conditions of this plan.

Court records indicate that on March 3, 2024, Martin was also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. His bond was set at $250.