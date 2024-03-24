Blustery, chilly weekend, with lots of sunshine

The weather turned sharply colder, with blustery northerly winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph behind a low-pressure system along the East Coast heading into New England.

Temperatures struggled to reach 40 degrees, more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Tonight will bring clearing skies and cold morning readings in the mid-20s. Any tender plants, especially those have opened early, should be covered or brought inside.

The weather on Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, as high pressure builds down from the Great Lakes. The morning will be cold, in the mid-20s, but we will warm up to the low 50s.

Monday will be dry and mild, in the low-60s, with an increase in clouds.

A storm in the central Plains will move northeast to the Upper Midwest, accompanied by showers on Tuesday and early Wednesday, as a weakening cold front works eastward.

Forecast

Tonight: Clearing, brisk. Low 24

Sunday: Sunny, crisp. High 48

Monday: Clouds return, breezy, milder. High 66 (37)

Tuesday: Showers. High 56 (47)

Wednesday: Showers early, some sun. High 53 (41)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 54 (31)

Friday: Mild sunshine. High 61 (35)

