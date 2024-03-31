Blumenauer: Albina Vision Trust federal grant money ‘is an amazing start’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer is retiring after his current term ends.

The Democrat has represented Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District since 1996, making him Oregon’s longest-serving member of the House.

A lifelong Portlander, Blumenauer is a member of the Ways and Means Committee, the Progressive Caucus, co-founded the Cannabis Caucus and founded the Congressional Bike Caucus. He also has a bike and pedestrian bridge named after him over Interstate 84.

Blumenauer was recently among the delegation of elected federal officials announcing nearly half a billion dollars in federal money for the Albina Vision Trust. He says building Interstate 5 through the historic Albina neighborhood was “reckless and ill-advised.”

“We’ve had a focus with the Albina Vision Trust to try and re-establish that fabric. This almost half billion dollars — the largest grant in the United States — will enable us to be able to make the opportunities to cover that freeway, to soften the elements, will be historic,” he said. “Now, we’ll have our work cut out for the rest of it, but this is an amazing start and it’s going to revitalize not just the historic Albina, but it’s going to radiate out through the central city.”

Blumenauer also talks about the status of federally legalizing cannabis, the budget bill and Congress, his thoughts on the 2024 presidential election and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.