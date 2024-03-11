Bluffton University to close during eclipse

Mar. 11—LIMA — Bluffton University will be closed during the eclipse on Monday, April 8. According to a recent press release, the University is hosting researchers from the University of Wyoming. The release also states only the participants of the research will be allowed on campus. There will be no places for community members to view the eclipse on campus. For more information visit www.blufftonareachamber.com/eclipse-2024 or call the village at 419-358-2066.

