Bluffton 18-year-old charged with attempted murder following weekend manhunt

A Bluffton teenager wanted on an attempted murder charge was taken into custody Monday.

The Bluffton Police Department sent out a Nixle alert around 8 p.m. Thursday notifying the public they were searching for Harrison Acker, 18, of Westbury Park. At the time, Acker had last been seen in the Buck Island Road and Simmonsville Road-area neighborhood, where he ran into the woods.

Acker was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 7:27 a.m. Monday and was released nearly 10 hours later at 5:12 p.m.

He faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Details about the incident are sparse. Multiple calls to the police department went unanswered Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.