Bluefield, WV is looking to the future with the Bluefield Comprehensive Plan

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The city of Bluefield West Virginia is getting a makeover, at least that’s the plan.

Taking place at the Bluefield Art Center Thursday evening, locals and officials gathered to talk about the Bluefield Comprehensive Plan.

It’s an extensive and complex plan, highlighted by 4 different workshops at the Art Center.

One workshop official is Jim Spencer, and he said this plan has been in the works for a while.

“It’s been going on for over a year. In fact, if you want to go back to when I came back many years ago, they started working on a comprehensive plan and constantly trying to look to see what’s better and how to make the city a better place.” Jim Spencer, Executive Director for Bluefield, WV Economic Development Authority

Locals got the chance to visit each station, geared toward making the community a better place to live.

This included discussions on housing, youth programs, and quality of life. Locals also had stickers to mark down topics they felt were important.

City official Dassa Giles said this plan is first and foremost for the people of Bluefield.

“Everyone is very much interested because this is the community that we live, work, and play here. This is for me and everyone else, this is where we live.” Dassa Giles, President of the City of Bluefield, WV Planning Commission

The event lasted two hours with dozens of locals able to provide feedback.

City Manager Cecil Marson said he hopes to have the plans finalized over the next few months.

While the projects are long-term endeavors, he knows these plans are key to the future of the city.

“This is a completely transparent process. We want all that feedback from our community because we want their buy in too and it’s going to take all of us to make it happen.” Cecil Marson, City Manager for Bluefield, WV

