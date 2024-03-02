Bluefield man sentenced to prison for third-offense domestic battery

Mar. 2—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing up to five years in prison after being sentenced in circuit court for a domestic battery charge.

Dustin B. Hackett, 29, of Bluefield was sentenced to one to five years in prison for third-offense domestic battery, Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran said Friday.

Hackett was arrested by Bluefield Police in February 2023. He was indicted for a single count of third-offense domestic battery by the October 2023 Mercer County Grand Jury, Cochran said.

Cochran said that Circuit Court Judge William Sadler handed down the prison sentence on Thursday after noting Hackett's history of prior domestic-related convictions.

"At the sentencing hearing, Judge Sadler had all of the facts of this case and the defendant's criminal history prior to making his decision, and we agree with the maximum sentence he imposed because people deserve to be safe in their own homes," Cochran said.

Cochran said he also thanked the Bluefield Police Department for its thorough investigation into Hackett's crime.