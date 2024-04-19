Bluefield man convicted of felony drug crimes

Apr. 18—A Bluefield man was convicted of drug-related felony offenses in Fayette County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 18.

Deron A. Yarrell, 27, was convicted following a three-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing, according to a press release from the office of Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr.

Yarrell was convicted of the felony offenses of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl, oxymorphone, cocaine and Tramadol, according to the release, and he was also convicted of the felony offenses of possession of fentanyl, oxymorphone, cocaine and Tramadol with the intent to deliver.

Yarrell is facing 10 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction, one to 15 years in prison for the convictions involving fentanyl, oxymorphone and cocaine, and one to three years in prison for the conviction involving Tramadol.

The release noted that Yarrell has a prior drug-related felony conviction, which gives the judge the option to double his sentences. Yarrell also has pending felony drug charges in Marion County.

Yarrell's co-defendant, Cory L. Callen, 33, also of Bluefield, pleaded guilty to the felony offense of conspiracy on April 9, 2023, and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

On the evening of Feb. 26, 2023, a member of the Oak Hill Police Department was engaged in traffic enforcement on U.S. 19, according to the release. The officer saw a Jeep traveling north well over the posted speed limit.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Cory L. Callen. When questioned, the passenger was unable to provide the officer with any identification and provided the name "Allen Jackson" with a date of birth.

Upon investigating further, the officer determined there was no person with the name Allen Jackson with the date of birth provided by the passenger in any state database. Upon being questioned, Callen also told the officer the passenger's name was "Allen Jackson." The release noted that Callen was also untruthful with the officer about his destination.

Using a portable fingerprint scanner, the passenger's true identity was determined to be Deron A. Yarrell. The officer also determined that Yarrell had outstanding warrants for his arrest from Tazewell, Va.

Both Callen and Yarrell were arrested and the Jeep vehicle was impounded. A warrant was obtained for the search of the Jeep, with digital scales and a large quantity of suspected controlled substances being found, including over 400 pills. Subsequent laboratory testing determined that 400 pills found in the Jeep contained a mixture of fentanyl and Tramadol, and 20 pills were pharmaceutical oxymorphone. Laboratory testing additionally determined that Callen and Yarrell were in possession of one ounce of powder fentanyl and one ounce of powder cocaine.

The crime was investigated by the Oak Hill Police Department and was prosecuted by Ciliberti.

