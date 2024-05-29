Bluefield Board of Directors approve first reading for sewer rate increase

May 29—bluefield — First readings for ordinances which would gradually increase public sewer rates and authorize future sewer system improvements were approved Tuesday by the Bluefield Board of Directors.

The first sewer ordinance on the board of director's agenda outlined possible improvement for the city's sewage collection and treatment system. This was a step which needed to take place before the Sanitary Board of Bluefield can apply for and accept grant money and other funding for such projects, according to Shannon Bailey, the sanitary board's executive director.

"If you don't have your project ordinances approved by the time the funding is offered, then you're not allowed to legally accept that funding," Bailey said. "This is just something that instead of doing seven public hearings, you just sort of do them all the same time and get everybody up to speed on what the projects are going look like over the next five years hopefully. It's not really guaranteed. The funding might not be there so you might have to roll it the next five years. That's all it is."

A public hearing about this ordinance will be held July 9 before the city board votes whether to approve a second reading. There will be a public hearing that same day for an ordinance increasing the city's sewer rates.

"There is public hearings concerning both of these items," Bailey said. "Your project ordinance has to have a public hearing and your rate ordinance has to have a public hearing as well scheduled."

Sewage customers will be receiving a notice in the mail about the proposed rate increases.

"There will be a public notice that has to be mailed out to every customer in the system," Bailey said. "There's 8,000 public notices that have to be mailed out within the next 30 days before we can have the public hearing," he said. "That public notice actually lays out each step. Remember, this is a five-year increase, so we're doing smaller amounts January every year for the next five years instead of doing them all at one time and laying it on your laps."

Bailey checked his records about current monthly sewer rates. The current rate is $13.50 per 1,000 gallons of water used, he said. The first step of the increase would raise this rate by $1.35 to $14.85. For five years, another increase would be added each January until the rate reached $21.27 per 1,000 gallons.

"In the grand scheme of things for what we pay for local sewer, for 2,000 gallons we're paying $27 right now," Bailey said. The proposed first step of the increase would increase this to $29.70. The average Bluefield bill for 3,400 gallons would go from $45.90 to $50.49.

"Princeton is paying $29. Beckley is paying $30," he said. "A West Virginia-American Water customer is paying $61, so we have a very affordable sewer rate in terms of our state rates."

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia publishes sewer and water rates about every other week, he said.

Mayor Ron Martin asked Bailey to describe how the city's sewer system has changed over the last five years.

"So 12 years ago when I took this job at the Sanitary Board of Bluefield we were in pretty rough shape," Bailey said. "Cash flow negative. Some $300,000 in the red. Fast forward six years ago, now we actually had our first large scale project capital funding kickoff. These last five years we've actually been investing a half million to a million a year (on the system). We've installed about 40,000 linear feet of sewer pipe in the two Bluefield."

Martin asked why this work was necessary.

"That was necessary because our system was initially installed in the 1930s," Bailey said. "It hadn't really been replaced or touched since then, so we were dealing with an 80 to 90-year-old system."

The board of directors also unanimously passed the other ordnance authorizing "the acquisition, equipping and construction of certain extensions, additions, betterments and improvements to the existing sewer system's collection and treatment."

The projects under the ordinance include:

—The Midway Sewer Project which includes replaces an aged gravity wastewater collection system by installing around 1,700 linear feet of 10-inch sewer pipe, 5,000 linear feet of 8-inch sewer pipe and 10,000 linear feet of 6 inch sewer pipe. This project will help eliminate sanitary sewer overflows and establish compliance with a state Department of Environmental Protection order.

—Nichols Road/Thompson Pump Station Project which includes replacing and relocating the Thompson pumping station, installing a mechanical bar screen and emergency standby generator at the Brushfork pumping station. It would also extend a new gravity collection system to connect new customers to the system.

—Wintercreek Sewer Replacement Project would replace around 270 linear feet of 10-inch sewer line, 2,525 feet of 8-inch sewer line and 5,300 linear feet of 6-inch sewer line.

—Union Street Sewer Replacement Project would include replacing the existing gravity collection system through the installation of about 6,000 linear feet of gravity sewer pipe.

—Main Office Building Construction Project on Bluefield Avenue would move the sanitary board's administration from its current rented office space to a new building allowing for the board's administration to be centrally located and provide better customer access with a handicap accessible building.

