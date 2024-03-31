Bluebonnets flower in Wichita Falls area, thanks to October rain

As surely as it's Eastertime so is the Texas wildflower season upon us, heralded by the tentative arrival of flowering bluebonnets.

Depending on where you live in the state, you're either in the midst of bluebonnets or you haven't seen a single one. If you remember a rainy October, you're likely in the former column.

Bluebonnets festoon the side of the road at the corner of Jacksboro Highway and Texas Highway 79 in Wichita Falls.

That's because October is generally the month when bluebonnet seeds will germinate, assuming they receive enough rainfall to do so.

An easy way to check if you don't remember is by visiting the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service homepage and clicking the dropdown menu for your area NWS office. For Wichita Falls, it's Norman, Oklahoma.

From there, click the tab for Precipitation, then look below the map for the Timeframe field. Select Monthly, then 2023 and October from their own dropdown menus. The map will automatically populate.

A bee hunts for pollen around a patch of Nolan County bluebonnets near Lake Sweetwater Thursday March 21, 2024.

Below the Timeframe box is a slider for Precipitation in Map Overlays, move that to the left so you can read the cities beneath the otherwise opaque map colors.

Doing so revealed that rainfall doused the Wichita Falls area with 3-10 inches of rain in October. The heaviest amounts fell in southeastern Wichita County, including parts of the city.

Clay and Montague counties to the east of Wichita clocked 8-10 inches of rainfall, along with portions of Archer and Young counties.

Bluebonnets blooming along the road in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls residents spotted clusters of bluebonnets as early as March 19. Backroads are the best places for finding bluebonnets if you're feeling inclined to search them out.

Just remember to watch for traffic and rattlesnakes. The wildflowers will attract either pest, but only one can really ruin your day.

More: Welcome to spring: The Earth is already laughing in flowers around Wichita Falls

More: Health District to hold fair in April

Trish Choate, interim editor for the Wichita Falls Times Record News, San Angelo Standard-Times and Abilene Reporter-News, contributed to this report. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Bluebonnets flower in Wichita Falls area, thanks to October rain