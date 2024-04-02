Blue Zones invites residents to take part in walking initiatives

Apr. 1—To help celebrate National Walking Day, Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter recently announced seven community walks taking place on Wednesday in the Yuba-Sutter area.

The walks, several of which have been regularly scheduled happenings, are open to everyone and are meant to help promote walking as a pathway to improved health and happiness.

Sponsored by Adventist Health/Rideout, Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter is a community-led health and well-being initiative that has had a presence in the area since 2021.

"As advocates for healthy living, Blue Zones Project is leveraging its network to promote the benefits of walking while emphasizing its connection to longevity, vitality, and community comradery," officials said. "National Walking Day serves as an ideal opportunity to unite our community to walk in pursuit of healthier lifestyles."

The seven community walks on Wednesday are hosted not only by Blue Zones, but by organizations and community members and will take place in various locations throughout Yuba-Sutter. Those walks include the following: — Hope Point Nazarene Church Walk at 9 a.m.: 600 N. George Washington Blvd. in Yuba City — The Mom Walk Collective Walk at 9 a.m.: Regency Park in Yuba City — MIA/POW Neighborhood Walk hosted by Yuba County Health and Human Services and First 5 Yuba County at 4 p.m.: 1790 Edgewater Circle in Marysville — Feather River Parkway Walk hosted by Reyna Cardenas Maldonado at 4:30 p.m.: Feather River Parkway — Marysville Moai hosted by Dan Flores at 5:30 p.m.: The Brick Coffee House Café at 316 D St. in Marysville — Bike Path Walking Group hosted by Erin Handy LeBlanc at 6 p.m.: North Township Bike Path — Walking Meditation Moai hosted by Blue Zones Project at 7:30 p.m.: Regency Park in Yuba City

Officials said anyone interested in hosting their own community walk in collaboration with Blue Zones Project can contact bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com.