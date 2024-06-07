Blue Water Bridge traffic backed up for miles

Traffic to the Blue Water Bridge has been backed up for miles on the verge of a potential Canadian Customs strike Friday afternoon.

Port Huron Police Lt. Patrick Eash said traffic on Interstate 94 is backed up all the way to Interstate 69. Jocelyn Garza, Communication Specialist for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said the her office has traced the backup as far as Range Road in Marysville.

Traffic seen on the Blue Water Bridge on June 7, 2024.

The police have also seen a traffic jam on Pine Grove Avenue. The Duty Free store has been closed down in response to the heavy traffic.

The entrance to the bridge on Pine Grove Avenue has been closed down by the Michigan Department of Transportation, according to Garza.

Eash said his officers are working to manage the situation, and that there have been reports of people attempting to drive around barricades or onto sidewalks to escape the backup.

"We advise that people avoid the area and take alternative routes," Eash said.

Garza said there was no estimate for how long it will take to cross the bridge. She said the delays could continue for several days.

"There's not much we can do except warn commuters they're going to have a much longer wait," Garza said

