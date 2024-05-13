Local law enforcement will be holding a ceremony Wednesday in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.

The ceremony is being hosted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protections Office of Field Operations at the International Flag Plaza near Blue Water Bridge. Other participating law enforcement offices include the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Port Huron Police Department, Michigan State Police and U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector.

The ceremony will be open to the public from 10 to 11 a.m. Leaders from each of the participating law enforcement offices will give a speech, followed by a moment of silence and a flyover by US. Customs and Border Protections' Air and Marine Operations’ UH-60 Blackhawk crew.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Blue Water Area law enforcement to hold ceremony for fallen officers