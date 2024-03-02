Blue Team stages at Fire Station One to coordinate local, state & national wildfire teams

While firefighters were fighting tirelessly on the battle scenes of various fires in the Texas Panhandle this week, most of the coordination was being handled by the state. But, Friday morning the Southern Area Blue Team took it over. It is a unified command with the State, Texas Forest Service, National Park Service and Impacted County Judges.

“We’re working dovetail with everyone together. The Blue Team is a federally organized team but has federal, state, county and municipal teams inside of it. It’s especially designed to help large-scale incidents, be it land or people. We have the ability to pull in a large scale of equipment, aircraft, safety and operate together jointly so at the end of the day everyone comes home safely,” said Terry Krasko, alternate lead on the Blue Team.

Members of the Southern Area Blue Team Incident Management force are staged at Fire Station One at the Happy State Bank Event Center in southern Amarillo off Loop 335. Krasko said that 53 firefighters from other areas are assisting local firefighters in the life-and-death business of extinguishing the massive fires that are now designated as the largest in Texas history.

Behind the scenes firefighting efforts are coordinated with federal, state and local entities. From left are Steve Balkerus, Trey Baxter, of the Texas A&M All Hazard Incident Team; Terry Krasko, alternate lead on the Blue Team; Juan Rodriguez, Texas A&M Forest Service; and trainee Jessie Inderman.

Juan Rodriguez, with Texas A&M Forest Service, is assisting the Blue Team as a representative the Forest Service department, but he has been on the ground also. He said that he got the call on Monday regarding the first wind event and then got calls to separate fires throughout the region. "We went to Randall County first and then Claude, for the Juliet Pass Fire. Once that was buttoned up, we went to the Smokehouse Creek Fire late Monday night and have been assigned to that fire ever since," he said.

“The state at that point was bringing resources from throughout the Panhandle and San Angelo, Wichita Falls, and East Texas," he added. "Resources activated the Texas Interstate Fire & Mutual Aid System, or TIFMAS Incident System, and that’s why we see a group of 35 fire engines from all over the state like Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, because those fire departments are within that state program. At that point, we got federal assistance and activated the Blue Team. The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now at 15 percent contained and total acreage 1,780,186 acres, almost all within a 72-hour window. It is unique in the fact of how unique it is."

Krasko said that the Blue Team typically spends around two weeks in an area, first shadowing the local firefighters and developing strategy and calling in more forces when needed as well as directing the flow of workers. Krasko said that he credits local people first. “They live here,” he said. “We’re here for the community.”

He added that the Blue Team humbly serves communities in the hour of need and makes sure they’re happy with what they do to leave a good taste in their mouth. “It’s all about that Southern Hospitality, and we try to make that a way of life." He said that if the situation calls for it, they call in an additional team to help them handle it. There are actually two other operating teams in the area, one in Borger and one in Canadian. Krasko said he deals with everyone from people dealing with a burnt chicken house to a state Senator in his work.

Rodriguez added that the terrain around the fires made it more difficult for firefighters. The topography of the terrain is largely canyon land with rough landscapes that limit access, and that the bottom of river bed drainage areas become sandy and can bog down equipment. The Texas A&M Forest Service issues bulldozers and other equipment to the sites to help with the process. “We are working hard on maintaining the area, with the danger of fires coming back this weekend with windy weather forecast. The containment level is low.”

One of the younger members of the team was Jessie Inderman, a PIO trainee, learning from everyone how to handle an incident of this magnitude.

Rodriguez said he had been in contact with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension members who are out in the field trying to get an accurate loss, and that agents are already reporting a substantial loss, though numbers had not been released as of yet.

Krasko said they talk a lot to towns about having a defensible space around their homes.

Rodriguez said there are Fire Wise Communities in the Panhandle, which show residents how to leave a defensive space around their homes. He said that needles, leaves and pines in a yard or roof or even the gutter space can be set on fire by small sparks floating in the air from a far away burning area. It’s also good to remove vegetation that’s burnable and not have stacks of wood around your home. Wooden shingles are a thing of the past, and insurance companies won’t cover them, he said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Blue Team stages at Fire Station One to coordinate wildfire teams