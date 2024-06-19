Blue Springs school board president resigns following recent allegations

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District on Wednesday announced the resignation of Dr. Bobby Hawk as school board president following claims he behaved inappropriately with a young girl.

“The Blue Springs Board of Education is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of

integrity and trust in our leadership. It is with a profound sense of responsibility and

commitment to transparency that we acknowledge the recent allegations concerning

Board President Dr. Bobby Hawk,” the school district said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The school district said Hawk voluntarily submitted his resignation from the board, who unanimously accepted his resignation.

A woman made a website Tuesday, with a post claiming Hawk held her hand against his leg when she was 10. The woman claims Hawk was her youth group leader at the time.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.