Blue Springs Police still looking for KCK man accused in fatal shooting

Police are asking for help in locating a Kansas City, Kansas, man who is accused of second-degree murder in a fatal February shooting.

Anthony Wayne Taylor Jr., 33, is considered armed and dangerous, Blue Springs Police said in a news release Saturday. Police believe Anthony was involved in a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Feb. 25 at a residence in the 300 Block of Northwest Summit.

The night of the shooting, officers rendered aid to a victim later identified as Cornell Elam of Kansas City. Elam was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Taylor faces a second-degree murder charge in relation to the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Police said if he is seen, they urge citizens to contact local or Blue Springs police. People should not attempt to apprehend the suspect themselves, police said.

People can also contact the crime stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.