Blue skies make solar eclipse over Granbury the experience of a lifetime.

The sun wasn't the only thing eclipsed over Granbury on Monday. More than a week of anxiety over cloudy skies vanished as well in the hour proceeding the total eclipse of the sun as skies turned blue, clear and filled with promise.

The total eclipse of the sun occurs over the historic Hood County Courthouse in Granbury Monday.

Nearly 200 people milled around the Hood County square as the eclipse began at 12:21 p.m. Some relaxed around tables on the southern side of the historic 1890 courthouse, enjoying a catered lunch. Others explored shops and restaurants, or started early staking out positions to view the eclipse.

As totality approached, people climbed onto balconies around the square, while waiters and customers stepped outside, eclipse glasses in hand as the moon slowly crept over the sun. Like the annular eclipse over San Angelo in October, there was a noticeable dimming of light overall, sort of like twilight except with the light source coming down from above rather than the horizon.

The “diamond ring effect” occurs over Granbury as the sun disappears behind the moon during the total solar eclipse Monday.

But in the final 15 seconds, when the sun's corona started to peek from behind the moon and the final burst at the top occurred − the "diamond ring" − a whoosh went up from around the square. Cheers and cries of amazement could be heard as everyone marveled at the sight of the coronasphere radiating around the Moon.

Tina Romine, (top left) and her husband Ervin watch the solar eclipse with their grandchildren Wyatt, 7 and Harper, 4, outside the Hood County Courthouse in Granbury Monday.

Stars and planets revealed themselves to the naked eye, though the rumored "Devil Comet" - known officially by the less-exciting name of 12P/Pons-Brooks - was nowhere to be seen now that the sun was hidden. Scientists had speculated that the comet, which in 2023 suffered an outburst which gave it the appearance of horns, possibly could be seen 25 degrees to the left of the sun during totality.

The total eclipse of the sun occurs over Granbury Monday. Hundreds gathered in the town square with many more in the surrounding area to watch the sun disappear for over two minutes.

In Granbury, totality began at 1:39 p.m. and lasted two minutes, 20 seconds before the diamond ring appeared once again. As the sky began to brighten again, a cheer went up again, along with some clapping, and then it was over.

