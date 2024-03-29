Update on Blue Ridge Road, I-40 interchange: Construction to begin in 2025

A Black Mountain project that has spent more than 20 years in development will begin construction next year.

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson David Uchiyama, the Interstate 40 and Blue Ridge Road interchange project is scheduled to start construction in September 2025. He said the department anticipates construction will last approximately three years.

According to the webpage on the project on the town of Black Mountain website, the project will convert the current I-40 and Blue Ridge Road grade separation to an interchange while widening Blue Ridge Road and constructing a new roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 9 and Blue Ridge Road.

“The purpose of this project is to provide increased connectivity, access and mobility in the Black Mountain area,” Uchiyama said. “The project’s need is based on projected traffic volumes and growth trends in the area. The project will help reduce congestion and truck volumes in downtown Black Mountain and reduce congestion at the nearby N.C. 9 interchange with I-40.”

The project is estimated to cost nearly $32 million and is funded entirely through NCDOT.

Uchiyama said the project is currently in the planning and design phase, as it has has been since December 2018. Alternative selection, environmental studies and design and plan preparation were included in this phase. According to the town website, the final design for the project was selected in 2021.

Plans for Blue Ridge Road were voted on by the Board of Aldermen in 2019.

The next phase of the project involves right-of-way negotiations and utility relocations. Uchiyama said the right-of-way negotiations are anticipated to begin this fall.

The initial construction date for the project was June 2023 with right-of-way acquisition being scheduled for June 2021, according to previous Black Mountain News reporting in 2020.

This delay was caused in part due to NCDOT announcing a 12.5% increase in spending in 2019, along with settlements exceeding $600 million. Other projects in the state also were affected and delayed.

Originally planning for the Blue Ridge Road interchange began in 2000 with a design evaluation. Project plans were added to the DOT Transportation Improvement Plan for 2004-10.

In 2018, the town adopted a Blue Ridge Road Small Area Plan that calls for the interchange project to include bike and pedestrian improvements that should include sidewalks and multiuse shared paths.

“These improvements are limited to the project area of the interchange,” according to the website.

According to previous Black Mountain News reporting, this plan is “long-range” and looks ahead for the next 10-20 years for the Blue Ridge Road area.

Karrigan Monk is the Swannanoa Valley communities reporter for Black Mountain News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at kmonk@blackmountainnews.com.

