New Blue Ridge Parkway license plates, Valley Women's weekend, and more: THE DIGEST

As part of Staunton's black history, let's not forget the first black students that graduated from Robert E. Lee(REL) High School (now Staunton High School) in June 1966. They were Charles M. Kearney (now deceased), Mildred L. Vaughn and Warren D. Venable. They transferred from Booker T. Washington (BTW) High School in their senior year in September 1965. Venable writes:

The students at BTW were told that their school would close due to integration in a year or two and any student could transfer in the 1965-1966 school year. Several students transferred from many grades, but we were the only seniors.

After family discussions, I decided to transfer because there were classes at REL that were not offered at BTW and this would better prepare me for college.

There were few racial problems associated with the transfer of black students to REL because a lot of people in Staunton knew each other or worked together. One example was that I was on the basketball team at BTW and we regularly played REL players on local basketball courts.

A Historical Plaque honoring these three African Americans graduates in the Class of 1966 is located in the Staunton High School's office. This plaque was presented to the Staunton City School Board on February 18, 2018, by the Staunton Branch NAACP. At that time, my brother, Kenneth L. Venable was the first black chairman of the Staunton City School Board.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway license plate now available online

Proceeds from specialty plate sales will support Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s work protecting and enhancing the national park.

LYNCHBURG — Virginia drivers can now order the Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate online and request the plate at DMV offices, according to a press release. The tag depicts a colorful scenic view of the Parkway and is the only specialty plate in the commonwealth solely dedicated to funding projects and programs within the country’s most visited national park.

“We are so thrilled that Virginians can now show their support for the Blue Ridge Parkway with this beautiful new tag,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “Virginia is my home state, and I know just how much the park means to mountain communities like the one where I was born and raised.”

The specialty plate fee is $25, of which $15 will go toward key improvements along the Parkway, including repairs at trails, campgrounds, and picnic areas. Funding will also support projects such as wildlife studies, historic preservation, and educational programs. A personalized plate is available for $35.

In 2023, the park welcomed more than 16.7 million visitors. Unlike many large national parks, the Parkway does not charge an admission fee, making the scenic route more vulnerable to shortfalls in government funding, maintenance backlogs, and building closures. The nonprofit’s current projects include raising funds to provide a new roof for historic Mabry Mill, at milepost 176 near Meadows of Dan.

To order Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway license plate, visit GetThePlate.org.

Since 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has provided more than $22 million in support for the Parkway, including historical and cultural preservation, environmental protection, visitor amenities, and education and outreach. More information is available at BRPFoundation.org.

Valley Women's Weekend coming up this weekend

Megan Burrows has partnered with the City of Waynesboro to expand Valley Women’s Weekend this year. The event, formerly known as Queen City Women's Day, will take place this year in both Staunton and Waynesboro, celebrating the contributions of women in the Shenandoah Valley.

“I was overjoyed with the success of last year’s Queen City Women’s Day in Staunton, and I’m thrilled that the City of Waynesboro is kicking off our weekend celebration this year," said Burrows, the event organizer and owner of Staunton's Burrow & Vine. "I look forward to continued growth, partnership, and enrichment for this event in the future."

The event will take place in Waynesboro Friday, March 8 and Staunton, March 9. Breanna Decker-Grant and Joamarie GarcÍa are helping Burrows coordinate the event.

“I’m so thankful for the support and assistance I’ve received from my co-coordinators, Bree and Joa," Burrows said. "It’s encouraging to have our cities supporting our efforts and we look forward to strengthening those bonds as well as building new ones within our business community through this event.”

According to a press release, the Waynesboro event "will bring businesses together in celebration, honoring the achievements of women in the region. From captivating sound baths to special discounts and showcases of women in history, there's something for everyone to partake in during Waynesboro's first Valley Women's Weekend."

In Staunton, the release said, the event "will begin the day much like it did last year, with a morning movement and wellness session. Visitors will discover unique treasures in local shops and at pop-up markets, engage in thought-provoking discussions with women in the performing arts, enjoy live music, and find empowerment, beauty, and inspiration throughout the day."

“It's inspiring to see women owned businesses become leaders in their sectors," said Decker-Grant. "As a young entrepreneur and business owner myself, I'm inspired by these trailblazing women who've shown what's possible. I hope to be that example for the next generation of entrepreneurs."

The goal of Valley Women’s Weekend is to spotlight the impact women have on our local communities and economies.

"From leadership positions to business owners to crafters, women have been and continue to be at the heart and soul of our Valley’s success," the release said. "Don’t miss the opportunity to reinvest in the local economy and see the impact of women for yourself next weekend, March 8 and 9 in Waynesboro and Staunton."

Lots of work on local roads!

While there's no work on Interstate 64 this week, there's plenty of work on our primary and secondary roads, including sidewalk work on route 11, alternating lane closures on route 250, and more closures on the widening project for route 262. There's also maintenance work on various nearby parts of Interstate 81 this week, and mobile mowing work on various. See below for the dates and times.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 218, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 11 bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of March 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane and shoulder closures for shoulder strengthening and moving equipment, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 15. Overnight alternating lane closures along southbound 221 off-ramp for inspection of bridge over Route 11, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night. Daytime shoulder closures for tree removal and maintenance operations, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 14. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 236 to 235, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the median, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures between Staunton city limits and Route 792 (Brand Station Road) for I-81 bridge inspections, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 14.

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Middle River bridge closed beginning Wednesday, February 28. Traffic can use nearby Route 774 (Cline River Road) bridge.

Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 14.

Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 14.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

