Blue Oval City neighbors seek agreement with Ford

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Five hundred West Tennesseans are making demands of Ford as the company continues construction on its massive Blue Oval City project.

Community, faith, and labor leaders shared their concerns Wednesday.

“We are not against the project but we are against economic growth occurring in this community without including everyone,” said activist and former Memphis NAACP president Van Turner said.

Turner says many residents believe the new Blue Oval City manufacturing plant is taking over Black people’s land.

“Many of these families here have land and legacies that they want to protect. Black families in particular have fought very hard to acquire and keep their land. They want to ensure that they are part of the generational wealth that Ford has promised,” he said.

In 2022, Ford created Blue Oval City in West Tennessee, saying it is going to change how electric vehicles and batteries are designed, built, and recycled. Ford stated it is committed to increasing access to transportation, protecting the environment, and several other things.

But some have concerns about what they say they’ve seen so far.

“We have a Blue Oval Neighbor who lives with their daughter and granddaughter, and their rent has tripled,” Somerville resident Elton Holmes said. “We are seeing Black farmers sell their land for a fraction of the cost. We are hearing about the boil water advisories.”

We reached out to Ford for a statement but instead, they sent us a press release from May.

It includes a list of promises addressing the concerns.

However, the coalition wants a Community Benefits Agreement with Ford promising affordable housing units, environmental protections, hiring of locals and and a community investment.

“Ford wants to be a good neighbor, but being a good neighbor is about stewardship and is about taking action,” Holmes said. “And promises mean nothing, but a legally binding CBA will respect the community and honor the agreement.”

They say for two years, they have tried making a CBA with Ford but FORD has not responded.

Wednesday afternoon, Ford sent this statement in response, attributing it to Gabby Bruno, Ford Director of Community Relations:

“The Equitable Growth Advisory Council has guided Ford to support initiatives that help landowners and others needing financial assistance in Mason and surrounding communities. We look forward to sharing details of our Good Neighbor Plan soon.”

