Blue Origin launches first Black astronaut candidate, 5 others into space from Texas

Six passengers were launched to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin's tourism rocket on Sunday. After a failed uncrewed test flight, the commercial space venture run by Jeff Bezos took a nearly two-year hiatus.

The scheduled New Shepard flight blasted off at 9:36 a.m. local time from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Launch Site One about 30 miles north of the town of Van Horn in Culberson County. The facilities are on a private ranch in West Texas.

"A successful crewed mission in the books. #NS25," the NASA-awarded company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after the rocket lifted off.

The NS-25 Crew. Pictured from left to right: Gopi Thotakura, Mason Angel, Carol Schaller, Ed Dwight, Ken Hess, and Sylvain Chiron.

The rocket reached over 347,000 feet, granting the crew a few moments of weightlessness, NPR reports. The Kármán line − the imaginary line that denotes the boundary of space − lies at 330,000 feet.

America's first Black astronaut candidate sees space at age 90

Decades ago, in 1961, Ed Dwight was selected by President John F. Kennedy to be the nation's first Black astronaut. He was passed over for the opportunity to go into space, despite graduating in the top half of a test pilot school.

On Sunday, Dwight finally etched his name into history: He became the oldest person ever to reach space. Upon returning to Earth, Dwight smiled and shook his fists in the air.

"Fantastic! A life-changing experience. Everyone needs to do this!" Dwight remarked. "I didn't know I needed this in my life, but now I need it in my life."

Who was on the Blue Origin tourism rocket?

"New Shepard has now flown 37 people into space, including today’s crew," the company posted on its website Sunday after the launch.

Blue Origin's seventh crewed flight included six passengers:

Ed Dwight, retired US Air Force captain

Mason Angel, venture capitalist

Sylvain Chiron, founder of the French craft brewery Brasserie Mont-Blanc

Kenneth L. Heiss, software engineer and entrepreneur

Carol Schaller, retired accountant

Gopi Thotakura, aviator

“A big thank you to our astronaut customers for the opportunity to provide this life-changing experience,” New Shepard Senior Vice President Phil Joyce said in a statement released by Blue Origin. “Each of you are pioneers helping to advance our mission to build a road to space for the benefit of Earth.”

Where is the Blue Origin launch site?

Sunday's rocket took off from a private West Texas ranch near Van Horn.

