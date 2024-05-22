Blue Mesa bridge on US 50 set to partially reopen in July

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. 50 bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir in southwest Colorado is set to reopen July 4 to limited traffic, transportation officials said Tuesday.

The bridge has been closed since April 18 after inspectors found cracks in the steel.

CPR News first reported the update from a meeting Tuesday night in Gunnison County. State transportation officials confirmed the news to FOX31 and laid out the repair plan.

“The first phase of the repair plan is for crews to repair four locations on the bridge in time for limited traffic to be able to use the bridge starting July 4, weather permitting and with all factors going smoothly,” Elise Thatcher, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said in an email. “The exact amount of traffic will be determined as repairs progress, and weather will play a significant role in being able to complete the first phase of repairs on this timeline.”

Inspectors continue conducting work on the US 50 middle bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir. (Courtesy the Colorado Department of Transportation)

The bridge, built in 1963, is west of Gunnison near Dillon Pinnacles. The closure is in place on U.S. 50 from mile points 136 to 137.8 at Red Creek Road.

On Monday, the state said the bypass on County Road 26, which is a high mountain native surface and gravel road, will open multiple times per day for local public travel, with restrictions.

Drivers traveling through Colorado were told to use the alternate detours on Interstate 70 to the north and U.S. 160 to the south. The northern route is 354 miles and takes around six hours of travel time, while the southern route is 331 miles and takes around seven hours.

Travelers are urged to visit COtrip.org for the latest traffic information around the state.

