Blue Line raises taxes but benefits few taxpayers

The Blue Line serves only a minority of Marion County taxpayers. Closing two lanes of downtown Washington Street continues the exodus to neighboring suburbs. Typically, transit buses have only 6 riders during the hours of daily operation. Taxing citizens to provide heavily tax-subsidized transit buses for visitors to downtown sporting events benefits a tiny minority of city residents.

Existing dedicated bus lanes, for the Red Line bus, are seen on Capitol Avenue on Aug. 5, 2019.

The income from the event or professional sports does not result in decreased taxes, and results in a Marion County income tax, and a 9% county-wide restaurant sales tax. We are better served without the Blue Line destruction of downtown Indy for taxpaying citizens. We need fewer government grants, not more inflation-causing government deficit spending.

Joseph J. Neff lives in Indianapolis.

