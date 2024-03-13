Blue Line raises taxes but benefits few taxpayers
The Blue Line serves only a minority of Marion County taxpayers. Closing two lanes of downtown Washington Street continues the exodus to neighboring suburbs. Typically, transit buses have only 6 riders during the hours of daily operation. Taxing citizens to provide heavily tax-subsidized transit buses for visitors to downtown sporting events benefits a tiny minority of city residents.
The income from the event or professional sports does not result in decreased taxes, and results in a Marion County income tax, and a 9% county-wide restaurant sales tax. We are better served without the Blue Line destruction of downtown Indy for taxpaying citizens. We need fewer government grants, not more inflation-causing government deficit spending.
Joseph J. Neff lives in Indianapolis.
