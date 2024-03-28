Blue Lights season 2 trailer confirms April release date

Blue Lights has released a new trailer for its upcoming second season, alongside confirming its release date.

The BBC police drama, which is set in Northern Ireland, was a hit with viewers when it first aired last year.

Now it has been revealed that all six episodes of season two will land on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Monday, April 15, with the first episode airing on BBC One that evening at 9pm.

BBC

Related: Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire lines up next TV role

The new trailer gives a fresh look at the show's returning characters, including new PSNI recruits Grace (Siân Brooke), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff), alongside Stevie (Martin McCann), Helen (Joanne Crawford) and Sandra (Andi Osho).

Fans also get a glimpse of new characters for season two, including new Constable Shane (Frank Blake) and siblings Lee (Seamus O'Hara) and Mags (Seána Kerslake).

The new episodes will follow Grace, Annie and Tommy a year after the events of the last season, with the officers faced with a gangland feud that culminates in a "violent and devastating confrontation".

"Tensions are high," Helen says in the trailer. "We're policing an area that could explode at any minute, and we're flying completely blind."

BBC

Related: Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens lands new TV role

Blue Lights will also continue to explore the growing relationship between Grace and Stevie, and in the trailer Grace is seen telling her colleague: "I don't need anyone to protect me, I never have."

Also appearing very briefly in the trailer is Casualty legend Derek Thompson, whose character is seen being interviewed by police – far from his much-loved character of Charlie Fairhead.

It was revealed that the actor will return to his hometown of Belfast and guest star in season two as retired police officer Robin, following his recent exit from the medical drama.

There is lots of good news for fans of Blue Lights, as last month it was announced that the drama will return for a third and fourth season, with the story of the police recruits only just beginning.

Season two of Blue Lights will premiere on BBC One on Monday, April 15 at 9pm, with all six episodes landing on BBC iPlayer at 6am that day.

You Might Also Like