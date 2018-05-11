Blue Edition is a Near $2M Harley Softail Slim

Harley-Davidson teams up with Swiss watch and jewellery company Bucherer to deliver a diamond encrusted bike worth nearly $2,000,000

Don't you love it when non-bike brands get in on the custom bike craze? Some projects are far tamer than others, and some are just objectively ridiculous, which is how we would classify the Harley-Davidson Blue Edition from high-end Swiss watch and jewelry purveyor, Bucherer, as part of the company’s Blue Editions watch collection.

The Harley Blue Edition began its life as a Softail Slim S, before the cruiser was transformed through over 2,500 hours of labor. The project took a year to design and produce and was a collaborative effort between eight members made up of the watchmakers of Carl F. Bucherer, the jewellers of Bucherer Fine Jewellery and and the motorcycle specialists of Bundnerbike.

The Softail was stripped down and new retro-style bodywork was drawn up and fabricated, giving the Harley something of a vintage bobber/chopper hardtail theme. According to the Bucherer press release, “Every metal element found on this one-of-a-kind motorcycle has been produced, welded, beaten, ground, and polished by hand”. A new stance was desired so a one-off hardtail frame was created, as were a set of extra wide wheels.

A window in the camshaft housing reveals the rotating camshaft, along with the valve control and the throttle valves which have been gold-plated, all of which is illuminated via heat-resistant LED lighting. While the press release fails to specify, it does say various other parts of the bike were also gold-plated. This would appear to include the hand levers, reservoir caps, and foot controls. Going in a different stylistic direction, the seven figure bike’s designers opted to use a cowhide saddle that was sewn by hand in Switzerland.

It appears one of the primary reasons this Softail was dubbed the “Blue Edition”, was because its elaborate and over-the-top paint job. The iridescent coat is achieved by first silver-plating the tank, tail wheels, frame, fenders, forks, handlebars, engine cases, and several other odds and ends. Next, six coats of different colors are layered atop each other, using what the press release refers to as “a secret coating method”.

Most of the aforementioned parts are all a vivid, solid blue, but the tank is adorned in a custom “Harley-Davidson” script sitting above the “BLU/EDITION” logo shared by Bucherer’s other 17 ultra high-end watches in the Blue Edition collection. The top of the gas tanks are decorated with an array of 8’s scattered across the fuel cells, and exponentially multiplying in number and density as the design gets closer to the front-end. Like it or not—and personally I’m of the latter group—it’s an incredibly unique and distinct paint job.