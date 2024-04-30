Blue Door Gala to benefit Boys & Girls Club

Apr. 29—Throughout the year, the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas provides afterschool programs for children in the community in an effort to both supplement their learning and to help them develop good character and citizenship.

On May 11, Innovation First International in Greenville will be the scene of the 16th annual Blue Door Gala, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club's activities and projects in Hunt County.

"Our Greenville Club, our Lone Oak Club and our Commerce Club are all places where we create boundless opportunities, ignite transformative change and nurture the growth of future leaders," a post from the organization said.

The event will include dinner, live entertainment, both live and silent auctions and will also feature speakers who regularly work to enrich the lives of youths.

"Celebrate with us as we mark a milestone at our 16th annual gala — our longest-standing event that has become a tradition of giving and joy," the club's post said. "Over the years, this spectacular gathering has not only enchanted attendees with its glamour and excitement but has also proven to be a powerhouse of generosity."

"Together, we've raised hundreds of thousands of dollars dedicated to uplifting the lives of Hunt County youth. It's a testament to the unwavering support from our incredible community, and we look forward to breaking new records and creating even more impact for the youth of Hunt County at this year's Blue Door Gala."

The gala will begin at 6 p.m. on May 11 at Innovation First International at 6725 W. Farm-to-Market Road 1570 in Greenville. Sponsorships and individual tickets can be purchased online at: https://tinyurl.com/mrxn5mhb.