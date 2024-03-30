The Blue Devils take down the Tigers 11-0 in first game of the year

Mar. 30—CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs defeated Fairview 11-0 on Friday afternoon at Stine Field. The Blue Devils were backed by a strong pitching performance from sophomore Kayla Crawford, as well as two three-run home runs.

Cambridge took control of the game in the second inning and didn't let go. The Blue Devils opened the scoring on a single from Quinn Eaglen, after Jaydan Simmons reached first base on an error, and then advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After reaching second on an error, another error on a strikeout scored Eaglen to make the score 2-0.

"Different kids had opportunities to come in clutch and make things happen," said Cambridge Springs head coach Angie Mumford. "Just an overall good team win."

A walk followed by two back-to-back singles scored another run to extend the Cambridge lead. The game was blown wide open after a three run home run to center field by Morgan Dunton, who had a day at the plate, going 2-3 and tallying four RBIs.

Later in that same inning, Kylee Miller smacked a towering three run shot to right field, which extending make the Cambridge lead 11-0, ending the game via mercy rule after five innings.

"Morgan saw an opportunity, she was patient at the plate and she just drove a ball right back out to center field," said Mumford. "Kylee had put the ball in play, but it was just right to people. Lefty versus lefty matchup, and she took that inside pitch just right over to the batting cage."

The Blue Devils offense was powered by Miller and Dunton who combined for seven RBIs. Jayden Newell, Triniti Caldwell, Simmons, Eaglen and Sydney Zilhaver also contributed to their offense.

Crawford got a lot of run support, but pitched like she didn't need it. Crawford pitched a complete game shutout, giving up only two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. Crawford found herself with the bases loaded with one out in the third, but after a timeout, Crawford quickly found two more outs to get out herself out of trouble.

Cambridge couldn't have asked for a better start to its season, and look to keep the offense rolling for its next game, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at home against Saegertown.

------

Fairview 0

Terella 2-0-1-0, Nornhold 3-0-0-0, Szlenski 2-0-0-0, Ginkle 2-0-0-0, Ortiz 2-0-0-0 Worline 2-0-0-0, Rinderle 2-0-0-0, Fiolek 2-0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-1-0. Totals 19-0-2-0.

Cambridge 11

Miller 4-1-1-3, Newell 2-2-2-0, Caldwell 3-2-2-0, Dunton 3-1-2-4, Simmons 2-2-0-1, Crawford 2-0-0-0, Eaglen 3-1-2-1, Zilhaver 3-1-0-1, Murawski 3-0-0-0. Totals 25-11-9-10.

Fairview 000 00 x — 0 2 4

Cambridge 022 07 x — 1 9 2

BATTING

2B: Fairview — Terella.

HR: Cambridge — Miller, Dunton.

PITCHING

Fairview — Worline LP 4.0-8-9-7-5-3, Terella .2-1-2-0-0-0; Cambridge — Crawford WP 5.0-2-0-0-9-1.

Trevor Teubner can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at trevor@meadvilletribune.com.