The Blue Angels return to Fort Worth this weekend

After the total solar eclipse earlier in the week, there’s yet another occasion upcoming for Fort Worth residents to gaze into the North Texas sky.
The Blue Angels take to the skies for their Wings Over Cowtown Air Show, their first public air show in DFW since 2020 and their first at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth since 2016 .
The event will take place April 13 and 14. An elite squadron of airmen will perform their maneuvers from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. and will be accompanied by other performers starting at 11 a.m. The show will also include the F-16 demo team, C-17 West Coast demo team, Trojan Phlyers and others.
