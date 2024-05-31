The Blue Angels will practice in Pensacola 7 times in June. When and how to watch.

June is set to see the second-most Blue Angels practice dates of 2024, so how can you see them in action this month?

The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels will return to Pensacola after their June 1 and 2 air show in Terre Haute, Indiana, and will practice seven times throughout the month.

Here's every day you can see the Blue Angels practice in June:

June 4

June 5 (autograph day at National Naval Aviation Museum)

June 11

June 12

June 18

June 25

June 26

Where can I see the Blue Angels practice?

The Blues practice onboard NAS Pensacola, and the viewing area is located on the Museum Flight Line north of the museum. Signs will be posted to direct visitors to the viewing and parking locations.

Open bleacher seating is available for 500 people, along with a limited quantity of chairs that are available for a $6 fee per chair.

What time do the Blue Angels practice?

On each practice day, NAS Pensacola's West Gate on Blue Angel Parkway will be open for public access at 9 a.m. Gates to the flight line will open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues will begin practice at 10:30 a.m.

The National Naval Aviation Museum says times are subject to change and recommend calling the museum before planning the trip.

Where do I park to watch the Blue Angels practice?

Parking will be available at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse.

Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available.

Blue schedule: Blue Angels release 2025 air show schedule. Here's where the team will perform in 2024-2025

How much does it cost to watch the Blue Angels practice?

Admission to the museum's flight line is free. Concessions and chair service will be offered for an additional fee.

Can I bring a cooler to a Blue Angels practice?

No. Coolers are not allowed on base.

Other items that are prohibited include:

Weapons (including concealed weapon permit holders)

Backpack (except diaper bags and medically necessary bags)

Boats or boat trailers

Persons with felony convictions are not allowed base access.

Blue Angels Air Shows in June

Here are the air shows scheduled during June:

June 1-2: Terre Haute, Indiana

June 8-9: Chesterfield, Missouri

June 15-16: La Crosse, Wisconsin

June 22-23: Dayton, Ohio

June 29-30: Traverse City, Michigan

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Blue Angels practice schedule June at National Naval Aviation Museum