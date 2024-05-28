Blue 2 wildfire now burning through 7,000 acres of land in Lincoln National Forest

New Mexico Forestry Division said no measure of containment of the Blue 2 Fire has been reached.

The blaze grew to 7,178 acres by May 28 in the Lincoln National Forest despite the 533 personnel attempting to suppress the fire, according to a news release from the Forestry Division.

The fire ignited on May 16 by lightning strike, and since then has led to the evacuation of several neighborhoods and communities in Lincoln County.

Areas included in the evacuation were Bonito Lake Road, Forest Service Road 107, Forest Service Road 108, Highway 127A, Villa Madonna Subdivision, Loma Grande and Nogal Canyon Rd.

Residents living in the Sierra Vista Subdivision, Sun Valley Subdivision, Angus (West of 48, South of 37), Cora Dutton, Ski Run Rd., West Highway 48 to Cora Dutton, Roadrunner, Magado Creek and Ranchman's Camp were placed all on "Set" status, meaning those within the area should be prepared to evacuate homes and businesses.

Those living in Alto, High Sierra Est. (Enchanted Forest), Copper Canyon, Copper Ridge, Canaan Trail, Western Sonterra, Pine Hill Trail and the Village of Capitan were issued a "Ready" evacuation status.

An airplane drops fire retardant just above the Blue 2 fire near Ruidoso, New Mexico. The fire began on May 17, 2024 after lightning hit. It has continued for over a week and now sits over 7,000 acres.

An evacuation shelter that was established at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds was moved to Capitan High School at 519 Smokey Bear Boulevard in Capitan.

"Air resources are dropping water and retardant along the fire lines for reinforcement purposes and to cool down the most active parts of the fire. A feller buncher is being used in the Ski Run Road area to remove debris and allow crews to gain access for suppression efforts," according to the news release by the N.M. Forestry Division.

Officials warn residents that the fire continues to produce smoke which may be visible throughout the County.

There are 10 different crews handling the fire, including local hot shot crews, six helicopters providing air support and six bulldozers.

In a live stream "behavior fire update" on May 28, Fire Analyst Eric Johnson reported the fire was burning in the 2012 Little Bear footprint.

"That fire has really set the stage for this fire, meaning it has really set the landscape for how this fire burns out there. The fallen dead trees and the brush and grass that has grown in since then," Johnson said.

He added that the moisture from green grass that has grown over the last decade has helped mitigate the Blue 2 Fire. Johnson worried that fallen ash and embers may ignite a new fire as crews continue to fight Blue 2, as potential spot fires can present themselves up to a half mile from the original fire.

"That has been the big problem for our firefighters, is the breeze, the gusty winds have really created lots and lots of spot fires. Which means the firefighters have to be over that and that's really kept them busy," he said.

Southwest winds will persist for the remainder of the week and Johnson said it's not likely to spread towards the west as there is little fuels in that direction to ignite.

