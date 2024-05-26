Blue 2 wildfire forces evacuations in Lincoln County

The U.S. Forest Service said evacuations were ordered for residents in the path of the Blue 2 Fire, which is burning in the Lincoln National Forest.

Blue 2 had reached 3,249 acres in size after igniting May 17 by lightning strike.

The evacuations stretch across the Sacramento Mountains. Orders to "go" were issued for Loma Grande, Bonito Lake Road, Forest Service Road 108, Forest Service Road 107, Villa Madonna Subdivision, Forest Service Road 127A, also known as Upper Eagle Creek, off of Ski Run Rd. and surrounding areas.

A shelter was established for those displaced by the fire at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 101 5th Street in Capitan.

Residents East of Enchanted Loop Communities, North towards Nogal and the Village of Capitan were advised to be ready for evacuation. Those living in the Sierra Vista Subdivision, Sun Valley Subdivision, Angus Communities west of N.M. 48, east of N.M. 37, Ski Run Road, Alto Area, Eagle Creek Sports Complex and Cora Dutton Area, too, were advised to be ready to evacuate should the order come.

The Blue 2 fire that began on May 17 from a lightning strike continues in Ruidoso now exceeding 3,000 acres with 0% containment. The fire has prompted evacuations in Ruidoso and Capitan as it continues to grow.

Wildfire officials said the Blue 2 Fire had not reached any sort of containment, as high speed winds in the area helped it spread.

Despite the evacuations, officials said no structures have been lost as of Sunday, May 26.

There are 259 personnel dealing with the Blue 2 Fire and more on the way, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

Smoke was likely visible to those living in the area as the fire grew over the weekend. On Saturday windy weather patterns stopped crews from continuing aerial operations, and officials fully expected the weather to continue to be a challenge through Memorial Day weekend.

A red flag warning was issued for the region by the National Weather Service, and will continue through the weekend, according to the release. A red flag warning means there is an increased risk of wildfires in the area and residents should take extra precautions to avoid, such as not throwing cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle as they could ignite a fire with dry grass.

Hot shot crews, local, state and volunteer firefighters work together to combat the Moser fire, one of two furious fires that broke out just a week before Memorial Day weekend. The Moser fire began on May 20 for unknown reasons and is 82% contained as of May 26.

Moser Fire containment continues

The Moser Fire began on May 20 just four miles from Cloudcroft, and had burned 150 acres of wildland by Sunday, May 26.

The fire was reduced to 96 acres and reportedly had reached 82% containment, according to a news release by the Lincoln National Forest. Fire crews were continuing suppression tactics on Memorial Day weekend.

"The incident may continue to have glowing hotspots throughout the fires interior, which is normal and to be expected after an incident – it is not cause for alarm," according to a news release by the Lincoln National Forest.

