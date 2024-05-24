Blue 2 Fire burning more than 1,400 acres near Ruidoso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Blue 2 Fire in Lincoln County, New Mexico has grown to more than 1,400 acres Friday morning, May 24, according to watchduty.org.

The Blue 2 Fire is currently at 1,477 acres with zero containment as of 7 a.m., according to the website.

Evacuation orders for Bonito Lake Road, Forest Service Road 108, and Forest Service Road 107 are now in effect.

The Villa Madonna Subdivision, Sierra Vista Subdivision, and Sun Valley Subdivision are currently under evacuation warnings or “Standby to Evacuate,” and the Angus Area is under an evacuation advisory.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.

