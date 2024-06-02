Blue 2 Fire 54% contained

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Blue 2 Fire remains at 7,457 acres with 54 percent containment on Sunday, June 2, according to a press release sent by the New Mexico State Forestry Division.

As of Saturday, June 1, the fire was reported to be at 7,457 acres with 14 percent containment.

Storms will continue in the surrounding areas, causing outflow winds up to 35 mph on the ridge tops to affect the fire area throughout the day, according to the Forestry Division.

“Firefighters are prepared for the weather to test the containment and remaining open line of the fire perimeter. Successful work on the ground has allowed the progression of increased containment,” read the press release.

On Saturday, June 1, Solider Mountain has been fully contained and firefighters will remain in the area to ensure that the fireline holds.

The Forestry Division said heavy equipment is working on completion of the contingency line towards Buck Mountain. Night shift will continue to patrol around communities and monitor for any new sources of heat.

“Today, ground crews will stay vigilant in anticipation of forecasted winds where hotspots or spotting could test the fire perimeter. Engines will be near Bonito Lake mopping up and providing structure protection to values at risk. Crews are removing slash from fire lines and heavy equipment is being used to the west of Angus and the Enchanted Forest communities to ensure that the lines hold,” read the press release.

The Forestry Division said that as warm and dry conditions are experienced, there is potential for more smoke. However, barring any significant fire growth, only periods of light smoke should be seen around Bonito and Capitan.

You can view an interactive smoke map at fire.airnow.gov/.

Lincoln National Forest issued an emergency area closure for the fire and a temporary flight restriction is in place over the area, according to the Forestry Division.

Evacuation levels remain unchanged. Evacuation shelters are expected to stay open over the weekend.

There are currently 786 personnel at the site with 17 crews, 33 engineers, eight helicopters, six bulldozers and 10 water tenders.

The fire was caused by lightning on Thursday, May 16 and is located in the White Mountain Wilderness area, which is 8 miles north of Ruidoso, according to the Forestry Division.

For the latest information on evacuations, click here.

