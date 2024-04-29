‘A blowout and historic victory’: Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department union ratifies contract

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — IAFF Local 3756, the union that represents about 650 officials throughout the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department, ratified their first-ever Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on Sunday night.

The Loudoun Career Fire Fighters Association (LCFFA) said the members of Local 3756 are the first public sector employees to ratify a CBA in the history of Loudoun County. The association described it as a “blowout and historic victory.”

Over the course of three days, union members voted in favor of the contract – 86% of votes were in favor of ratification, while 14% voted against it.

The contract was negotiated between county officials and members of the union’s leadership for over a year. It addresses many of the concerns that Loudoun County first responders have expressed related to their pay, benefits and working conditions.

Public employees were not able to collectively bargain contracts until 2021, when Virginia’s State Legislature and the then-Governor Ralph Northam removed the prohibition.

Loudoun County adopted a local ordinance to allow employees to bargain over wages, benefits and working conditions later in 2021, according to the LCFFA.

“This is a monumental day for the members of our union, and our department,” stated IAFF 3756 President John Myers. “But it’s also a monumental day for all Loudoun County employees and community members. We’ve shown that when Loudoun County workers come together, whether they’re first responders, teachers, or general employees, that when we stand together, we have the power to have a say in the decisions that impact our lives and the lives of the people in the communities we serve.”

Before the CBA goes into effect, the County Board of Supervisors will have to vote to approve it in an upcoming May meeting.

