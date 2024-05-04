BLOTTER Police reports for May 4
May 4—Niagara Falls
—ASSAULT: Police are investigating a reported assault in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.
A male victim told officers that he was showing a woman how to use a bicycle lock when she grabbed the lock and began to hit him in the head with it.
The suspect fled from the scene on a white bicycle with pink handlebars.
The victim suffered a cut to his head.
—ASSAULT: Police are also investigating an assault in the 400 block of Portage Road. A male victim told officers that he came out of his home at 1:13 a.m. Friday and saw a man and woman fighting. The victim said he tried to stop the fight but was attacked by a male suspect and six female suspects.