BLOTTER: Police reports for May 31

May 31—THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of 85th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 11:40 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his Dodge Caravan by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly punched a woman in the face in the 2400 block of North Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The 26-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault.

VANDALISM

Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the LaSalle Waterfront Park. Officers said they discovered, on Sunday more than $1,500 damage to a men's restroom at the park, including including broken and clogged sinks and urinals.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Ninth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 10:11 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck by unknown means. The victim said a pair of sunglasses and a Bowie knife were taken from the vehicle.

ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in the 800 block of Portage Road at 2:24 p.m. Saturday. A male victim said he was in a store and whistling a song when he was confronted by a female suspect wearing a face mask. The victim said the suspect followed him outside and sprayed him with a chemical spray, before leaving the scene driving south on 10th Street in a maroon car with no license plates.

ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking to Seneca Niagara casino with his family at 4 a.m. Saturday, when a male suspect walked past them. The victim said the male suspect became angered because his family was laughing at a joke and attacked him. The victim said the suspect bit his nose and then threatened him with a knife, before getting into a car a driving away.