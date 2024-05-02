BLOTTER: Police reports for May 2

May 2—Niagara Falls

—SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident in the 1300 block of Pierce Avenue. A male victim told officers that while he was away on vacation, from Dec. 5 until 7:48 a.m. Monday, someone apparently shot at his house. The victim said he found a bullet hole in a window and wall of his residence.

—ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 11:39 a.m. Monday. The 58-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary. She is accused of taking more than $230 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. She had also previously been barred from entering the store, police noted.