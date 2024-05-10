BLOTTER: Police reports for May 10

May 10—ASSAULT

Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Ferry Avenue at around 7 p.m. May 3. A male victim refused to speak with officers but told hospital staff that he had been attacked and had suffered a stab wound below his left shoulder and two stab wounds to his buttocks.

ROBBERY

Police are investigating a robbery at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7:30 p.m. May 3. A store security officer told officers that he saw two female suspects engaged in shoplifting and attempted to stop them before they left the store. The officer said one of the suspects "pulled pepper spray out of her bra" and threatened to spray him, so he let the suspects leave the store. Video surveillance shows the suspects making their getaway in a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

BURGLARY

Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 71st Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his home by unknown means. The victim said a PlayStation 5 game system and controller, a Funco action figure and an Echo Dot were taken from the home.