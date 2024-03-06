BLOTTER: Police reports for March 6

Mar. 6—ARREST

A Falls man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue at 10:10 a.m. Monday. The 35-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Officers said the victim told them that she had been arguing with the man "over money" and he punched her and kneed her, causing a cut to her face. The man claimed that the victim had fallen and "hit her head on a vase." He was also held on outstanding arrest warrants from both the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.