BLOTTER: Police reports for March 28

Mar. 28—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on a felony charge after a reported assault in the 400 block of 19th Street at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. James Henderson Jordan, 53, 1455 Ferry Ave., was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree menacing. Jordan is accused of stabbing another man, causing non-life threatening injuries.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of 13th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 1 and 9:34 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a stroller, a baby camera and a converter box were taken from the vehicle.