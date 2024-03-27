BLOTTER: Police reports for March 27

Mar. 27—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 2 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his 2023 Ford Edge SUV by unknown means. The victim said a tool bag, containing electrical tools, was taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on weapons charges after law enforcement officers working on a gun violence elimination initiative (GIVE) said they found him in possession of a handgun in the 7600 block of Wing Court at 9:06 p.m. Friday. Max Allen Walker, no listed age, 676 70th St., Apt. B-1, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

—ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 8100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A store employee told officers that a female suspect entered her business at 9:40 p.m. Saturday and began putting items in a bag. The employee said as the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, she confronted her. During a struggle with the suspect, the employee said the woman threatened her with a weapon and then ran from the store.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Third Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a cell phone and some loose change was taken from the vehicle.