BLOTTER: Police reports for March 22

Mar. 22—ARREST

A Grand Island woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday. The 54-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $121 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 8000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 6:50 and 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his vehicle by smashing the passenger-side window. The victim said a computer bag, computer accessories and his passport were taken from the vehicle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 6500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that about 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2023 Toyota Hybrid SUV by smashing the passenger-side window. The victim said a tote bag full of knitting yarn was taken from the vehicle.

THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of 10th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 6 and 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2018 Ford Explorer by unknown means. The victim said a laptop computer and a pair of sunglasses were taken from the vehicle.