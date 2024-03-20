BLOTTER: Police reports for March 20

Mar. 20—ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on felony weapons and other charges after an encounter with police in the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 5:35 p.m. Thursday. Keith M. Myers, 31, 2303 Hyde Park Blvd., Apt. 1, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Police said they attempted to stop Myers, who was wanted on a domestic violence warrant when he began to run away from them. Officers said as Myers was running he threw a silver revolver-style handgun into a backyard. Police said they recovered the weapon after taking Myers into custody.

ARREST

A Falls woman was on felony assault and other charges stemming from an incident in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue and a second incident at the Falls city jail. Brianna G. Mims, 21, 1959 Whitney Ave., was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Police said Mims was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after she was engaged in a confrontation over a traffic accident and further damaged a vehicle involved in the accident. Officers said Mims was charged with assault for biting the finger of a police officer while being processed at the city jail.

ARREST

A Welland, Ont., woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The 59-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $115 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on impaired driving and other charges in the 900 block of Grove Avenue after leading officers on a brief high-speed chase at 8:11 p.m. Thursday. The 41-year-old man was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, throwing a substance on a highway, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, imprudent speed, failure to signal a turn, alcohol or cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, and reckless driving.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving-related charges after a traffic stop in the 300 block of 72nd Street at 1:32 a.m. Friday. The 48-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated and no vehicle inspection.

ARREST

A Rochester man was arrested on a felony assault charge after an incident in the 1500 block of Buffalo Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Jason H. Michel, 28, 100 Holland St., Apt. 8, was charged with second-degree assault. Michel is accused of punching and kicking a male victim during an altercation over whether the victim was "looking at him."

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after an accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 8:50 p.m. Monday. The 22-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, alcohol or cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, moving from a lane unsafely, reckless driving and no driver's license. She is accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene of the crash.